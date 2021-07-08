You Can Now Get The Renault K-ZE In Ghana!

The German plugin vehicle market scored over 64,000 registrations last month, with both plugin powertrains rising fast (+312% year over year for BEVs and +191% year over year for PHEVs). As a result, last month’s plugin share ended at 24% (12% BEV), with BEVs outselling PHEVs for the first time this year (33,420 units vs 31,314). It looks like BEVs are on their way to recovering the upper hand over their technology rivals, with the 15,000 units separating plugin hybrids from pure electrics in the YTD chart probably going to be surpassed in the second half of the year by BEVs continuing to outsell PHEVs.