You Can Now Get The Renault K-ZE In Ghana!
The transition to electric mobility is happening faster than a lot of people think. Africa is actually in very good position to lead this transition going forward. That’s because a lot of African countries have low motorization rates, presenting a massive opportunity for another leapfrog event similar to the one seen with the mobile phone revolution. This transition will not necessarily be driven by traditional dealerships and franchises of legacy automakers, but by independent dealers who import new and used vehicles into African countries.cleantechnica.com
