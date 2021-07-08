The Chat With Glenn Jones: Putnam County Fair Board
Learn more about the Putnam County Fair with Fair Board President John Allen. On today’s episode of The Chat…Glenn Jones talks with John Allen, President of the Putnam County Fair Board. They discuss the history of the Putnam County Fair, what the Fair Board’s responsibilities are, the amount and various types of work that go into making the fair happen, the status of the new fairgrounds location, as well as what visitors can expect at this year’s fair.newstalk941.com
