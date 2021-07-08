Cancel
Clark County, IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK AND NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain and frequent lightning are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Clark County, IN
