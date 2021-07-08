Cancel
Evansville, IN

Evansville PD Seek Help to Locate Teen Last Seen on Division Street

By Kat Mykals
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 14 days ago
The Evansville Police Department is asking for the help of the public to locate a missing Evansville teen. The young woman has been missing since July 2, 2021. According to a social media post made by the Evansville Police Department on the afternoon of July 4th, seventeen-year-old Hope Hayley Patrice House-Dispenza was last seen on July 2nd after leaving the Turnoni's location on Weinbach Avenue just north of the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville, Indiana at approximately 4 pm that afternoon. At that time she was seen walking down Division Street. It is unknown where she may have been going after leaving the pizzeria.

newstalk1280.com

