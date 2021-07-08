Evansville PD Seek Help to Locate Teen Last Seen on Division Street

Downtown Evansville has gotten a cool new upgrade and it will make finding your way around a little bit easier the next time you visit. If you don't spend a lot of time downtown, it can sometimes be a little overwhelming trying to navigate but especially for those who are new to the city. Imagine that you didn't live and work in Evansville but you have just traveled to downtown for the first time to see a show at Ford Center. You may not know where to grab a bite to eat before the show or a cocktail afterward and that's where downtown's newest addition is going really to come in handy.