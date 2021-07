Aroldis Chapman has failed to shut the door lately, but the Yankees fireballer vowed to make critics of his recent performance “shut up.”. The left-hander, after allowing just one run through his first 23 appearances this season, has been in a funk since blowing a game against the Twins on June 10. He has not looked like himself and cost the Yankees a few other games since, including the first bout of New York’s doubleheader against the Mets on Sunday.