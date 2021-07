MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in California are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Minnesota man. John Jack Stein, 24, was last seen in Agoura Hills, California on the evening of July 13, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. His family says he has depression and bipolar disorder, and they are worried for his safety. They believe he may be trying to travel back to Minnesota without money or a cellphone. John Jack Stein (credit: L.A. Co. Sheriff’s Office) Stein is 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has blue eyes and shaggy strawberry-blond hair. He has a sparrow...