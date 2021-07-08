Cancel
New York Giants: ESPN places Nate Solder on roster bubble

By Cay North
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 12 days ago
Not every player that’s with the New York Giants now will make it to the regular season. This offseason is set to be especially competitive, after the Giants made a number of new additions on both offense and defense. With only so many roster spots available, it’s just simple math that some of the existing players will be displaced. What’s up for debate, however, is which players that will be. According to ESPN, former starting tackle Nate Solder could easily be one of the cuts.

New York City, NY
New York Sports News & Opinion

