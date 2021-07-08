New York Giants: ESPN places Nate Solder on roster bubble

As with every team in the offseason, the New York Giants enter summer with hope for a better 2021. At least in the case of the Giants, there are actual reasons for their optimism. First, their all-world running back, Saquon Barkley returns to fold after a brutal knee injury in 2020. There’s also anticipation over Daniel Jones’s future now that the front office has surrounded him with a capable receiving core. However, the reality is the Giants have lost 10+ in four consecutive seasons. Will this be the year that changes, or will it be another frustrating year in the Big Apple? Here are all things Big Blue.