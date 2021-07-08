Watch Don Mattingly Trick Pitcher Into Thinking He Was Heading to the Minors Before Surprising Him with All-Star Announcement

Every kid who plays baseball has dreams of playing in the majors at some point. They daydream about being the player at the plate in the bottom of the 9th inning during game seven of the World Series with the score tied up, two outs, and a full count who watches the final pitch come in then cranks it over the center-field wall for the game-winning home run. Most will never have that chance, but for those who are good enough to make their way onto a Major League Baseball team roster, it's no doubt a dream come true.