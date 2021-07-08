Khloé Kardashian Stuns In Sexy New Workout Videos After Tristan Thompson Flirts With Her On Instagram

Looking back. Selena Gomez seemingly shaded Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and other ex-boyfriends in an interview where she called her past relationships “cursed.”. In an interview with Vogue Australia in June, Gomez revealed that she felt “less than” in many of her past relationships, which led to her feeling like her love life was “cursed.” “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she said.. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”