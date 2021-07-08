LOOK: USC safety Max Williams shares knee recovery update

Reggie Bush is ready to tell his side of the story in a new documentary from Believe Entertainment Group, the studio behind the Oscar-winning “Dear Basketball.”. Before he achieved NFL stardom as a running back for the New Orleans Saints, Bush was one of the top college football players in the country. But his time as one of the leading lights of USC football was marred by allegations that he and his family improperly received nearly $300,000 gifts while he was a student. As a penalty, Bush’s achievements on the field were erased from the NCAA record books and USC was forced to return his Heisman Trophy. Kirk Fraser (ESPN’s “30 for 30: Without Bias”) is set to direct the film, which will look at Bush’s role in leading USC to multiple national championships, as well as the scandal that overshadowed that legacy.