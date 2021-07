The U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team is losing back-to-back exhibition games for the first time since pros joined the roster in 1992. Australia upset the Americans 91-to-83 Monday in Las Vegas to get the team off to an 0-and-2 start. They lost to Nigeria over the weekend. Team USA had been 54-and-2 in exhibition games since pros joined the roster. They’ve now matched those losses over nearly three decades in only three days.