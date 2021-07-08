Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Kick back and relax with these summer programs at the John C. Hart Memorial Library

hamlethub.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin The John C. Hart Memorial Library's Adult and Teen Summer Reading Program. To participate in our summer reading program create an account at:. http://yorktownlibraryny14.readsquared.com/ Just log in all of the books you read this summer and automatically receive a raffle ticket for every book you read! At the end of the summer we will have a party & raffle off prizes. All books must be logged online by August 13th.

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Elder Abuse#German#Guiding Eyes#Arrl Volunteer Examiners#Frn#Javascript#Somers#White Plains#Psat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meditation
Related
Waskom, TXMarshall News Messenger

Time for tales and tails: Waskom Public Library's summer program for children set for today

WASKOM — The Waskom Public Library’s Summer Reading program for children will continue today with the theme of “Tails and Tales.”. The program kicked off last Thursday with special guest Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald who gave a presentation to the children about healthy eating habits. McDonald also showed the children how to make their own homemade ice cream in a bag, which they enjoyed eating afterwards.
Roseburg, ORNRToday.com

Planning for library programming for adults

I have noted several positive changes we made at Roseburg Public Library in response to the pandemic. One, curbside pickup service has been such a hit we intend to offer it indefinitely. Patrons will continue to use the parking spots in front of the Crater Lake mural, call the number on the sign and get books delivered to their vehicle.
Southbury, CTprimepublishers.com

Southbury Library Program Slated

SOUTHBURY — The Southbury Public Library and Sciencetellers will present “Talewise: Unicorns Break the Cage” at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, in a virtual event. The presentation is a wild adventure about two kids who visit the city zoo and discover all sorts of incredible animals, including a horse who knows in its heart that it’s truly a unicorn.
Florida Stateyoursun.com

COLUMN: Summer programs continue online and at your library

I hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday. Our summer programs are going on through the end of July so come hang out in the nice cool library and have some fun. We have craft kits you can take with you to make at home or you can color a fish in the children’s area to put up on our “window aquarium.”
Maryville, MOnodawaynews.com

Library reminds Maryvillians about summer reading, other programs

Readers can still sign up for Summer Reading Program and be eligible to attend the end-of-summer reading program party scheduled in time slots from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, July 31 in the basement at the Maryville Public Library. Parents can call the library at 660.582.5281 to register for...
Politicsjgpr.net

Dighton Public Library Shares Upcoming Summer Programming Opportunities

DIGHTON — Library Director Jocelyn Tavares is pleased to share Dighton Public Library’s upcoming summer programming opportunities, and encourages residents to attend. “Throughout the summer we are pleased to offer numerous programming opportunities that allow us to engage with our patrons and community in new and unique ways,” Director Tavares said. “We encourage all of our community members to take advantage of these opportunities and we wish everyone a happy summer!”
AnimalsThe Valley Reporter

The Mad River libraries announce Tails and Tales summer learning program

This year the Mad River libraries summer learning program will be Tails and Tales. The program features outdoor, animal-themed events for all ages held throughout the Mad River Valley in July. On Saturday, July 10, The Caterpillar Lab of Keene, NH, will be at Knoll Farm from noon to 3, presenting a variety of New England caterpillar species with plenty to see and touch. Educators will teach about the often-misunderstood process of metamorphosis and tell stories about the creatures’ strange and surprising adaptations.
Books & Literaturebeaconjournal.com

Nordonia Hills library programs

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles virtually! Please register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion. Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion. A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting.
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

July Theme for Adult Summer Reading Program with Jefferson Library

As the Adult Summer Reading Program continues with the Jefferson Public Library, there is a new theme for July. The overall theme is “Reading Colors Your World” and the focus for July is about exploring and learning about a new culture. Library Director Jane Millard reminds adults of the details of the new revitalized program.
Darien, CThamlethub.com

Brianna Gill joins popular Darien Arts Center dance program

The Darien Arts Center has announced the addition of dance instructor Brianna Gill as part of an expansion to their dance program, which will take place in the newly renovated DAC Weatherstone Studio this fall. Gill joins the popular DAC dance program which offers students from the age of 3 through adults, the opportunity to train in one of the finest dance spaces in Fairfield County and to participate in multiple performances throughout the year.
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

Photos: Armory Youth Project kicks off summer geocaching program

MANISTEE — Central Michigan University student Erin Middleton has been geocaching — searching for and finding hidden objects by means of GPS coordinates — for years. "My family and I have been doing it a long time because I don't like to sit still. They were like, 'We'll just find these,'" she said. "We have contests between my families — my cousins and I. We do it as a family and we track them all. We have like over 200 and then we do it based on years. Every year we see how many more we have and then one family wins. It's fun."
Story City, IAstorycityherald.com

Library's summer programming tapers off but reading logs keep going until Aug. 18

This is the last week for the Teens and Tweens to meet in person at the Bertha Bartlett Public Library with our Tween/Teen Coordinator, Caitlin Hodnefield. It’s been a great summer with food, color and activities that center around the library world. This week the two groups combine to explore crime solving as the ISU extension team presents “A Crime, a Clue and Biotechnology.” This final program will include educating us about fingerprinting and will provide opportunities to “solve” a mystery.
North Webster, INinkfreenews.com

Water Programs, Summer Reading Celebration At North Webster Library

NORTH WEBSTER — Learn about pollution and the threat it poses to local watersheds at the Threats to Our Watershed program 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, at North Webster Community Public Library. This interactive family activity, presented by Pam Schumm from Wawasee Conservancy Foundation, demonstrates various ways watersheds are endangered and what we can do to protect them. Weather permitting, the program will be held outside the library. In the event of rain, the event will take place inside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy