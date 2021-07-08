Kick back and relax with these summer programs at the John C. Hart Memorial Library
Join The John C. Hart Memorial Library's Adult and Teen Summer Reading Program. To participate in our summer reading program create an account at:. http://yorktownlibraryny14.readsquared.com/ Just log in all of the books you read this summer and automatically receive a raffle ticket for every book you read! At the end of the summer we will have a party & raffle off prizes. All books must be logged online by August 13th.news.hamlethub.com
Comments / 0