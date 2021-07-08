Kick back and relax with these summer programs at the John C. Hart Memorial Library

MANISTEE — Central Michigan University student Erin Middleton has been geocaching — searching for and finding hidden objects by means of GPS coordinates — for years. "My family and I have been doing it a long time because I don't like to sit still. They were like, 'We'll just find these,'" she said. "We have contests between my families — my cousins and I. We do it as a family and we track them all. We have like over 200 and then we do it based on years. Every year we see how many more we have and then one family wins. It's fun."