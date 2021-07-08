Cancel
Mexico, U.S. agree GM Silao union vote will be held by Aug 20

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The United States and Mexico on Thursday agreed that a new union vote will be held at the General Motors Silao plant by Aug. 20, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) and Mexico’s economy ministry said. Both countries released a joint statement that said Mexico has agreed...

