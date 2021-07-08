Cancel
U.S. Deaths From Cancer Continue to Decline

US News and World Report
 14 days ago

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Americans' overall death rate from cancer continues to fall -- but rising rates of certain cancers and ongoing racial disparities linger. Those are among the findings of an annual report to the nation from several major cancer organizations. The good news includes an...

