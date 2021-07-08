Keeping it natural: City continues upkeep of road through park

James Stanek, left, and Haydn Ham, both of Eau Claire, bike on Putnam Drive in Putnam Park. Eau Claire has maintained the earthen road that rarely sees motor vehicles, but the park land itself is owned by the UW System Board of Regents. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Potholes on nearly every Eau Claire road get patched with globs of asphalt, but pockmarks that crop up in a portion of Putnam Drive are filled in with only gravel.

Technically open to traffic — though rarely used by vehicles — the earthen roadway stretching 1½ miles in Putnam Park remains the city’s responsibility to patch when it gets into rough shape.

“There’s a very, very, old, old, old agreement that has the city do maintenance in Putnam Park,” said Steven Thompson, Eau Claire’s streets and fleet maintenance manager.

About every year, usually in late spring to early summer, a city crew heads over to fix up the earthen portion of Putnam Drive. A few weeks ago, a city road crew took a load of gravel out there to fill in potholes and smooth out the surface — a much more gentle resurfacing than usual.

“It’s a very sensitive area. It’s a nature area,” Thompson said. “We’re very careful with the work we do out there.”

Keeping the roadway that spans the eastern portion of Putnam Park in a mostly natural state fits in with the spirit of a lumber baron’s 1909 donation of the land to the community as a nature preserve.

Consisting of 230 acres split between two sections, Putnam Park borders the UW-Eau Claire campus and the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. The western portion of the park skirts along the Chippewa River by campus, while the eastern portion forms a natural corridor stretching from the university’s Nursing Building to residential housing near Demmler Park.

The city originally was the recipient of the park donation in 1909 and with it the duty to maintain Putnam Drive. But in the late 1940s, Putnam’s descendents wanted the land to go to what was then called the Eau Claire State Teacher’s College (now UW-Eau Claire) for educational and recreational use. Transferring ownership took years, culminating in a series of meetings between city, university and state Board of Regents officials in 1956 and the deed changing hands in April 1957.

While turning over ownership of the park, a 1957 agreement keeps Putnam Drive as a public road that the city maintains. That same pact holds the state government via the university responsible for upkeep of pathways, bridges and other features specific to park uses.

The park would remain free to public use and subject to rules made jointly by city and university officials.

Records of Putnam Park’s history found in the special collections at the university’s McIntyre Library show the differences in maintenance responsibilities have resulted in confusion.

In May 1958, the city attempted to bill the university for cement posts to a bridge for Putnam Drive. The university did not pay when it was clarified that roadway upkeep projects are the city’s responsibility.

Then in the early 1970s there were times when the university had one of its crews grade and repair Putnam Drive after the city had done that work in prior years, according to UW-Eau Claire records.

Responsibility for Putnam Drive upkeep was clarified in a 1986 agreement that stated the university can request the city to do maintenance to the road as needed. That work would be limited to base course and grading to fill potholes and fix drainage issues, but not to widen the roadway from its existing 12 feet, according to the agreement.

In addition to fitting Putnam’s wishes for keeping the tree-lined drive in as much a natural state as possible, it was also something that university students have supported.

Responding to apparent interest in paving Putnam Drive, UW-Eau Claire’s student government unanimously voted in December 1974 to stand in opposition to that. A copy of the Student Senate resolution notes that 89% of students surveyed that year opposed adding asphalt paving to the road that goes through the park.

Though vehicles occasionally travel on the earthen portion of Putnam Drive in Putnam Park, it is more often used by people walking, running or bicycling there.

The university had made a request in mid-2000 to limit motor vehicles on Putnam Drive to only weekends from April through October, closing it to traffic entirely during winter.

However, that failed to gain traction with the city government after negative public response, according to records on the park.

Recently a new group has formed of Eau Claire residents who are also taking an active interest in the park.

About two years ago, retired university English Professor Tim Hirsch made a presentation on Putnam Park’s history and natural beauty for a session of Chippewa Valley Learning in Retirement. After that wide-ranging lesson for a room of knowledge-hungry seniors, the volunteer group Friends of Putnam Park was born.

“We specifically are looking out for the health of the park,” said the group’s president, Jim Schroeder.

With nearly 50 members, the group consists of people that live close to Putnam Park and others from different parts of Eau Claire. They will hold their second annual meeting on Saturday, July 17, in a member’s lawn with a view of the park.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic pushing most of its committee meetings online for the past year, Schroeder said members have kept active in their mission to protect the park and sustain its environmental health.

“We’ve got plenty that’s been going on,” he said.

The organization’s projects include work to remove invasive plant species in the park, find ways to improve public access to the land and preserve the rich history of the site.

“We don’t want that to just get lost,” Schroeder said of stories tied to Putnam Park.

In addition to the newly-formed volunteer group, the longstanding Putnam Park Commission, which has representatives from the university, city and community, continues to exist.