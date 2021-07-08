Cancel
Leominster, MA

Post 151 forced to wait again

By Sean Sweeney
Sentinel & Enterprise
 12 days ago

LEOMINSTER — Another day, another waiting game for the baseball team representing Leominster American Legion Post 151. Even though there had been a near-three-week wait, plus another wait after Tuesday’s tilt with Milford was washed out, Post 151’s doubleheader against Sturbridge Post 109 slated for Thursday evening at Pin Cannavino Field was called off due to rain from a cold front combining with the outer bands of Tropical Storm Elsa, and will be rescheduled to a date and time.

