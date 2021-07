CATSKILL — Catskill seniors are back in the senior center this week, although it’s not entirely back to normal. The Robert C. Antonelli Senior Center, which reopened July 6, resumed Catskill senior group Silver Linings meetings Thursday with its first meeting in over a year. The center closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, but the center’s new director, Jamie Story, said she is excited for what’s to come.