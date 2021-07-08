Singer And Its Reimagined Porsches Are Taking Over The World
If you want an old-school Porsche 911 with modern enhancements and the kind of impeccable fit and finish that would make your BMW look like a '90s Hyundai, Singer is the company you want to get in touch with. Every single one of its creations is gorgeous, and as the company experiments with new ideas like the All-Terrain Competition Study (ACS), its global reach and popularity are increasing. The Dynamics and Lightweight Study (DLS) is a big part of this, and Singer just announced that it added facilities to Bicester Heritage in the UK in order to complete all 75 of the DLS examples.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0