Singer And Its Reimagined Porsches Are Taking Over The World

To celebrate the E-type’s sixtieth anniversary, Motor Sport has put together a special issue commemorating some its finest hours both on and off the track. In March 1961 the most famous British sports car of all time rolled off the production line of Jaguar’s Coventry factory for the first time. To celebrate the E-type’s sixtieth anniversary Motor Sport has put together a special issue commemorating some its finest hours both on and off the track. From period race reports of its first competitive outing – raced by Graham Hill at Oulton Park (where it won) to period road tests including an epic drive from London to Monte Carlo by Motor Sport’s founding editor Bill Boddy. Birth of an Icon charts the rise of the E-type and tells the inside story of how it came to become one of the world’s most sought after cars.