Cal Appleby

Appleby, Cal Cal's life's purpose has been to work with people who may be marginalized by the rest of society. Calvin William Appleby, III, was born on Christmas, 1933 to Ida and Judge Calvin Appleby, II, in Conneaut, Ohio. He passed away on June 29, 2021 at age 87 with Laurie by his side. After graduating from Ohio State University, he moved to Minneapolis to study sociology, psychology and philosophy at the University of Minnesota. He was academically brilliant and soon began teaching University classes at the U and Augsburg. Cal organized a program where he brought meditation and yoga to prisons, treatment centers, and other places where people face challenging life conditions. For that, he received the Virginia McKnight Binger Award in human services. To Cal, a person in prison is not just a criminal, but a human being with many undeveloped talents and with great potential for good. He persuaded the Dean of Augsburg college to make Augsburg accessible for wheel chairs, for which he received the Access Press Charlie Smith Award. Cal was known for many things: being a chemical dependency counselor, living in a closet along with thousands of books, wearing a pyramid on his head, organizing conferences with great spiritual leaders, going on two pilgrimages to India where he received the spiritual name, Kaivalya, (highest enlightenment), having a cable TV show interviewing leaders in the consciousness movement, doing advanced yoga poses and often standing on his head, being a loving friend and confidant to numerous people, teaching many classes on spirituality, avidly studying Zen Buddhism and Judaism, along with scholarship of world religions, the mystical traditions, collecting wisdom from everywhere and everyone, seeking young people to mentor, leading people in past life regressions, teaching Buddhism and the 12 steps, reciting a repertoire of memorized poems, especially Rumi, being very handsome and charismatic, books, books and more books, and for loving everyone, especially his son Kevin Appleby, Laurie Savran, his life partner of 37 years, and her children Deborah (Jedediah) and Jessica (Jason), and grandchildren Naomi, Evan and Ari. He was predeceased by grandson Gabe, his brother Stanley Graham, and former wife Marguerite. Memorial service: Monday, July 12th at 1pm. Beard's Plaisance Park, 4525 Upton Ave S. Memorials to dharmafield.org and hias.org and opencircle.org (Hopkins location)