Basketball has allowed Brian Randle to compete on some pretty big stages over the years. None will be bigger than the NBA Finals. Randle, a former Illinois men's basketball player, is now an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns, who will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals beginning Tuesday night in Phoenix. The Suns are seeking their first NBA title in franchise history, while the Bucks are eyeing their second NBA championship and first since 1971.