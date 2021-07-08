Alligator Loki Backstory Fan-Comic Goes Viral

Where did the idea to include Alligator Loki come from? "That one was me," Waldron says after sharing an Alligator Loki birthday cake from 2019 on Twitter. "That one I'll take credit for. That was a thing that came out in one of my very first meetings with Marvel. It was just, as I was talking about what the show should feel like, (I said), 'You should feel like anything can happen, that we can do anything, anything in this show.' And one of those (was), 'We can have an Alligator Loki.' And that was an idea that just kind of stuck, and now here we are."