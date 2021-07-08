Alligator Loki Backstory Fan-Comic Goes Viral
The penultimate episode of Loki, "Journey Into Mystery," was released on Disney+ this week and it has Marvel fans talking about everything from Richard E. Grant's performance as Classic Loki to the super sweet hug between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson). However, the real standout of the episode was Alligator Loki, who fans can't stop talking about on Twitter. In fact, @keiidakamya took to the social media site this week to share her own Alligator Loki fan-comic, which has since gone viral.comicbook.com
