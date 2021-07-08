Cancel
Final Fantasy 16 Trends as Fans Share State of Play Disappointment

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's PlayStation State of Play proved to be an underwhelming event for many viewers, but none were as disappointed as Final Fantasy fans. Many had hoped that Final Fantasy XVI might appear during the presentation, but that didn't prove to be the case. The latest entry in Square Enix's beloved franchise is going to be a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5, but we haven't learned anything new about the game since it was revealed last year. There are a number of reasons that the game probably wasn't showcased; the fact is, Square Enix might not be ready, just yet. Unfortunately, that just doesn't make anyone feel better about it, at the moment.

