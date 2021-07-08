7 Things that Can be Checked Out at the Poudre Library Besides Books

The Plumas County Library is at the halfway point for both its Summer Reading Program and its Scavenger Hunt. “Join us at each branch for the last two weeks of July for fun events like scratch and paper art, learning about the river, and discovering birds,” said Lindsay Fuchs, Plumas County librarian. “You also have the rest of July to participate in any of the Scavenger Hunts for prizes and entrance into our raffle.” The reading logs will continue until Aug. 14, and youth can join for as many weeks as they want. Check out the website for more information: https://www.plumascounty.us/2712/Summer-Reading-Program.