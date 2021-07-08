Gardenview assisted living celebrates employees

The renovation project officially began on the Golden PAWS Assistance Dogs new facility recently as the organization’s founder; board president, donors, friends and volunteers each took a hammer swing to begin the long-awaited renovation project for the former Naples Harley-Davidson facility. The 30,000 square foot facility sits on 2.75 acres that will allow Golden PAWS to house and train up to 40 dogs at a time, doubling its current capacity at its Horseshoe Drive facility. Jeannie Bates, founder and executive director of Golden PAWS, announced at the ceremony that in addition to other leadership gift commitments already secured for the project, a new $1M challenge gift from local philanthropists and long-time GPAWS supporters, Patty and Jay Baker.