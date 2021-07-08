Missouri Minute: State legalizes to-go alcohol; Mercy to require employee vaccination

With the delta variant of the coronavirus driving increased COVID-19 cases in the state, Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation that will provide liability protection for businesses. The new law requires a high standard of proof in order for businesses to be prosecuted for the virus being contracted on their premises. At the same time, increased case counts have also spurred Parson to consider implementing vaccine incentives. About 40% of Missouri residents have been vaccinated, which is lower than most states that have vaccine incentives in place. As the state weighs vaccine incentives, another major private employer has opted for a mandate. Chesterfield-based health system Mercy, which employs more than 40,000 people, will require its workers to be vaccinated. Mercy becomes the fourth major hospital group in the St. Louis area to announce a vaccine mandate.