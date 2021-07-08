Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri Minute: State legalizes to-go alcohol; Mercy to require employee vaccination

By MBA Staff
missouribusinessalert.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the delta variant of the coronavirus driving increased COVID-19 cases in the state, Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation that will provide liability protection for businesses. The new law requires a high standard of proof in order for businesses to be prosecuted for the virus being contracted on their premises. At the same time, increased case counts have also spurred Parson to consider implementing vaccine incentives. About 40% of Missouri residents have been vaccinated, which is lower than most states that have vaccine incentives in place. As the state weighs vaccine incentives, another major private employer has opted for a mandate. Chesterfield-based health system Mercy, which employs more than 40,000 people, will require its workers to be vaccinated. Mercy becomes the fourth major hospital group in the St. Louis area to announce a vaccine mandate.

www.missouribusinessalert.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, MO
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#To Go#Missouri Independent#Mercy Health#Ksdk#Democrats#Democratic#Associated Press#Lewis Clark Agrifood#Apollo Net Lease Co#The Coleman Co#Pacific Pipe Co#Canadian#Payit#Bbq#Barbecue Sauce#Schnucks#Continental Grain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
Posted by
The Hill

Drug distributors reach $26 billion opioid settlement agreement with states

State and community governments on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen — would pay $21 billion over...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 1

Community Policy