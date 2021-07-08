Cancel
Fayette County, IA

Fayette County District Court News

By editorodr
Cedar Valley Daily Times
 14 days ago

SPEEDING — Nicole Michelle Martin, of Oelwein; Lindsey Nicole Gaul, of New Hampton; Drek Anthony Thomas, of Davenport; Hannah Lee Schutte, of Waverly; Scott, of Vernon, of waterloo; Dennis William Gross, of La Crescent, Minnesota; Danny E. Miller, of Deer River; Hannah Melissa Wilke, of West Union; Amanda Jean Baker, of Strawberry Point; Dentin Duane Rawson, of Coggon; Darren Lee Adams, of Oelwein; Vermona Lee Boyle, of Alta Vista; Dipo Adedeji Adegborioye, of Plantation, Florida; Lewis David Jeffrey Nelson, of Waverly; Carver Lee Allen, of Dunkerton; Chester H Raber, of Moravia; Cain Edwin Cushion, of Readlyn; Brenden Nicholas Paige, of Oelwein; Payton Gabrielle Randazzo, of Lake In The Hill, Illinois; Jason Michael Hoskins, of Sumner; William R Rahlf, of Fredericksburg; Jettie Maureen Boleyn, of Hawkeye; Amanda Marie Fahey, of New Albin; Benton Louis Davis, of Cedar Falls; Samantha Louise Wedo, of Sumner; Paul Andrew Berland, of Decorah; Dessa Victoria Bogard, of Marion; Linda Lou Cooley, of Waterloo; J. Scott Cannon, of West Union; and Rebecca Quynh Nhu Phan, of Cedar Rapids.

