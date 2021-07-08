Cancel
NBA

Former Nottingham star Knight wraps rookie NBA season

By Mark Larson
spectrumlocalnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Nottingham basketball star Nathan Knight opened a few eyes around the NBA during his rookie season, but he admits his eyes were wide open first. "When you grow up watching NBA basketball, and then some of the guys you're playing against," Knight said on a Zoom call Thursday afternoon. "This is what he actually looks like in person, oh my goodness. And you've got to get over that quick, because it's eat, or be eaten, out there."

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

