The Haunting of Hill House announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2021

To say that New York Times and USA Today best-selling author Chuck Wendig is prolific would be a massive understatement. Since 2015 alone, Wendig has had more than 25 books published across various genres spanning fiction, nonfiction, young adult, sci-fi, comics, Star Wars, horror, and likely about 10 more areas that I’m missing here. Oh, and he has also consistently written lengthy posts on his blog Terribleminds for more than 20 years, dispensing writing advice to his ever-growing fan base. Lin-Manuel Miranda may have saddled Alexander Hamilton with the distinction of writing like he’s “running out of time,” but if there’s anyone doing the same in the present-day literary world, it’s Chuck Wendig. Not only does he write like he’s running out of time, but he’s often writing about characters who are running out of time. The man simply cannot be stopped, and his readers continue to devour his work like bloodthirsty vampires.