Take a Silver State star-fari to space out under some of the darkest, most star-studded skies in the entire country. Nighttime has always been when Nevada really lights up. But we’re not just talking about neon signs and dazzling LED marquees. Go beyond the glow of our metros, look up, and find yourself face-to-face with the brightest stars in the darkest skies in the Lower 48. Simply put, there’s no better place to stargaze than the Silver State.