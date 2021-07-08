Cancel
Lake Alfred, FL

Community Blood Drive

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, July 22, The City of Lake Alfred and South State Bank are partnering to host a Community Blood Drive. The BloodMobile will be located on the South State Bank parking lot located at 155 N Lake Shore Way. Open from 10 am through 2 pm, included in your donated time is a wellness check-up, blood pressure, iron count, and cholesterol results. Free gift with each blood donation. First-time donors must have a photo ID. For more information, call 863-297-1840.

