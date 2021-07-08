On Thursday, July 22, The City of Lake Alfred and South State Bank are partnering to host a Community Blood Drive. The BloodMobile will be located on the South State Bank parking lot located at 155 N Lake Shore Way. Open from 10 am through 2 pm, included in your donated time is a wellness check-up, blood pressure, iron count, and cholesterol results. Free gift with each blood donation. First-time donors must have a photo ID. For more information, call 863-297-1840.