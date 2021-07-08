Mental Health Growing Concern For Farmers During Drought

UWayne Ditterich put his hay customers on notice, they need to begin searching for someone to supply them with hay. Driving out to one of his hay fields in rural Vergas, Ditterich explained last year he had about 2,700 bales on about 600 acres. “That was a good year,” he emphasized. “This year, on 400 acres, I’d be happy if I get 400 bales that are 800 pounds.” Normally, he sells about 1,700 bales of hay to ranchers, farmers and horse owners. The conditions, from the little snow pack to the cold spring and dry summer months, have left Ditterich hoping he has enough hay for his own animals. “The cold early on slowed the growing,” he said. “Then it’s been so dry the hay loses all of its feed value; it even dries to the point it falls through the belts and doesn’t wrap. This year we will abandon a lot of it; it’s just not worth cutting.”