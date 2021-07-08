Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

New AI systems offers quicker, more accurate diagnosis for blistering disease

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at the University of Groningen have trained an Artificial Intelligence system to recognize a specific pattern in skin biopsies of patients with the blistering disease epidermolysis bullosa acquisita. The pattern is characteristic of a specific variant of the disease which can cause scarring of the skin and mucous membranes and may lead to blindness. The new system is easy to use and is better than most doctors in making the diagnosis. A description of this AI system is published in the American Journal of Pathology.

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Diseases#Blisters#New Ai#Eba#Cnn#European#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Computer ScienceMedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence provides faster diagnosis for debilitating blistering disease

Scientists at the University of Groningen have trained an Artificial Intelligence system to recognize a specific pattern in skin biopsies of patients with the blistering disease epidermolysis bullosa acquisita. The pattern is characteristic of a specific variant of the disease which can cause scarring of the skin and mucous membranes and may lead to blindness. The new system is easy to use and is better than most doctors in making the diagnosis. A description of this AI system is published in the American Journal of Pathology.
Healtharxiv.org

Improving Interpretability of Deep Neural Networks in Medical Diagnosis by Investigating the Individual Units

As interpretability has been pointed out as the obstacle to the adoption of Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), there is an increasing interest in solving a transparency issue to guarantee the impressive performance. In this paper, we demonstrate the efficiency of recent attribution techniques to explain the diagnostic decision by visualizing the significant factors in the input image. By utilizing the characteristics of objectness that DNNs have learned, fully decomposing the network prediction visualizes clear localization of target lesion. To verify our work, we conduct our experiments on Chest X-ray diagnosis with publicly accessible datasets. As an intuitive assessment metric for explanations, we report the performance of intersection of Union between visual explanation and bounding box of lesions. Experiment results show that recently proposed attribution methods visualize the more accurate localization for the diagnostic decision compared to the traditionally used CAM. Furthermore, we analyze the inconsistency of intentions between humans and DNNs, which is easily obscured by high performance. By visualizing the relevant factors, it is possible to confirm that the criterion for decision is in line with the learning strategy. Our analysis of unmasking machine intelligence represents the necessity of explainability in the medical diagnostic decision.
Healtharxiv.org

Convolutional module for heart localization and segmentation in MRI

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a widely known medical imaging technique used to assess the heart function. Deep learning (DL) models perform several tasks in cardiac MRI (CMR) images with good efficacy, such as segmentation, estimation, and detection of diseases. Many DL models based on convolutional neural networks (CNN) were improved by detecting regions-of-interest (ROI) either automatically or by hand. In this paper we describe Visual-Motion-Focus (VMF), a module that detects the heart motion in the 4D MRI sequence, and highlights ROIs by focusing a Radial Basis Function (RBF) on the estimated motion field. We experimented and evaluated VMF on three CMR datasets, observing that the proposed ROIs cover 99.7% of data labels (Recall score), improved the CNN segmentation (mean Dice score) by 1.7 (p < .001) after the ROI extraction, and improved the overall training speed by 2.5 times (+150%).
Posted by
TheStreet

New Study Demonstrates Retia Medical's Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) Algorithm Is More Accurate Than A Competing Cardiac Output Monitoring Technology In Cardiac Surgery

VALHALLA, N.Y., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retia Medical announced today the publication of a new study that further confirms the superior accuracy of its Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA™) algorithm in comparison to a competing option. The study, published on July 10 th in BMC Anesthesiology ( https://bmcanesthesiol.biomedcentral.com/track/pdf/10.1186/s12871-021-01415-5.pdf) compared the accuracy of two cardiac output monitors, the Retia Argos and the Edwards Lifesciences FloTrac across 58 patients undergoing off-pump coronary artery bypass surgery, yielding 572 sets of cardiac output measurements from each device.
Sciencearxiv.org

Confidence Aware Neural Networks for Skin Cancer Detection

Donya Khaledyan, AmirReza Tajally, Reza Sarkhosh, Afshar Shamsi, Hamzeh Asgharnezhad, Abbas Khosravi, Saeid Nahavandi. Deep learning (DL) models have received particular attention in medical imaging due to their promising pattern recognition capabilities. However, Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) require a huge amount of data, and because of the lack of sufficient data in this field, transfer learning can be a great solution. DNNs used for disease diagnosis meticulously concentrate on improving the accuracy of predictions without providing a figure about their confidence of predictions. Knowing how much a DNN model is confident in a computer-aided diagnosis model is necessary for gaining clinicians' confidence and trust in DL-based solutions. To address this issue, this work presents three different methods for quantifying uncertainties for skin cancer detection from images. It also comprehensively evaluates and compares performance of these DNNs using novel uncertainty-related metrics. The obtained results reveal that the predictive uncertainty estimation methods are capable of flagging risky and erroneous predictions with a high uncertainty estimate. We also demonstrate that ensemble approaches are more reliable in capturing uncertainties through inference.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

New guidance on how to diagnosis and manage osteoporosis in chronic kidney disease

Patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) typically suffer from impaired bone quality and quantity, with a non-vertebral fracture risk which is 4-to 6-fold higher than the fracture risk of matched controls. However, despite their high risk of fragility fractures, the vast majority of patients with chronic CKD stages 4 to 5D, are not receiving osteoporosis therapy.
Hillsborough County, FLusf.edu

USF-developed AI system unites global agencies to identify emerging infectious diseases, receives support from Microsoft

Leadership in providing with the public consistent projections of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations has prompted the launch of a USF-led global modeling project sponsored by Microsoft that can ultimately help scientists more swiftly identify and respond to the threat of emerging infectious diseases. Edwin Michael, professor of epidemiology, has been...
WorldNews-Medical.net

Researchers examine efficacy of CT-P59 monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2 Brazil variant

The P.1 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variant of concern (VOC) was first identified in Brazil and has since spread around the world, demonstrating increased transmissibility compared to the wildtype virus. This is due to several particular mutations that have also co-occurred in other highly transmissible VOCs. These mutations are generally centered on the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein, including the N501Y, K417T, and E484K mutations, among others.
Healthscitechdaily.com

Immune System “Clock” Developed That Accurately Predicts Illness and Mortality

You’re as old as your immune system. Investigators at the Stanford University School of Medicine and the Buck Institute for Research on Aging have built an inflammatory-aging clock that’s more accurate than the number of candles on your birthday cake in predicting how strong your immune system is, how soon you’ll become frail or whether you have unseen cardiovascular problems that could become clinical headaches a few years down the road.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

New algorithm can be a more effective way to analyze models of biological systems

From biochemical reactions that produce cancers, to the latest memes virally spreading across social media, simple actions can generate complex behaviors. For researchers trying to understand these emergent behaviors, however, the complexity can tax current computational methods. Now, a team of researchers has developed a new algorithm that can serve...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Experts offer guidance on diagnosis and treatment of myocarditis in children

Myocarditis in children is a rare yet challenging condition to treat. Diagnosis and treatment includes multiple options, and many cases of myocarditis resolve on their own, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association, "Diagnosis and Management of Myocarditis in Children," published today in Circulation, the Association's flagship journal. The scientific statement writing group reviewed the latest research to develop guidance in diagnosis and treatment for myocarditis in children.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

UH researchers report new gut–liver drug recycling process

A team of University of Houston pharmaceutical researchers is reporting a newly recognized process of drug metabolism in the intestines - followed by recycling through the liver - that could have important implications for developing treatments for intestinal diseases and for taking multiple medications at the same time. "The intestines...
Public HealthMedscape News

New Studies Launched Into Diagnosis and Treatment of Long COVID

The ending of most lockdown restrictions in England coincided with a £19.6 million Government investment in 15 new research programmes to investigate long COVID. The Department of Health and Social Care said the money would improve understanding of the condition and was aimed at improving diagnosis and finding new treatments.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Nanopore technology allows point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequencing

As the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) continues to spread worldwide and cause disease and death on a devastating scale, genomic sequencing has become a primary method of keeping track of emerging variants and new outbreaks. A new medRxiv* preprint explores the role of nanopore sequencing in this effort.
ComputersScience Daily

Novel techniques extract more accurate data from images degraded by environmental factors

Computer vision technology is increasingly used in areas such as automatic surveillance systems, self-driving cars, facial recognition, healthcare and social distancing tools. Users require accurate and reliable visual information to fully harness the benefits of video analytics applications but the quality of the video data is often affected by environmental factors such as rain, night-time conditions or crowds (where there are multiple images of people overlapping with each other in a scene). Using computer vision and deep learning, a team of researchers led by Yale-NUS College Associate Professor of Science (Computer Science) Robby Tan, who is also from the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Faculty of Engineering, has developed novel approaches that resolve the problem of low-level vision in videos caused by rain and night-time conditions, as well as improve the accuracy of 3D human pose estimation in videos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy