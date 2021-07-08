The Virus Isn’t Done Yet – What You Need To Know About The Delta Variant And Others

Oregon Eye Specialists, PC and the American Academy of Ophthalmology share facts about the eye condition and the surgery used to treat it. Approximately 25 million Americans have cataracts, which causes cloudy, blurry or dim vision and often develops with advancing age. This month, Oregon Eye Specialists joins the American Academy of Ophthalmology in observing Cataract Awareness Month by sharing three things everyone should know about the condition and its treatment. As everyone grows older, the lenses of their eyes thicken and become cloudier. Eventually, they may find it more difficult to read street signs. Colors may seem dull. These symptoms may signal cataracts, which affect about 70 percent of people by age 75. Fortunately, cataracts can be corrected with surgery. Ophthalmologists, physicians who specialize in medical and surgical eye care, perform around three million cataract surgeries each year to restore vision to those patients. The following are facts people should know about the condition.