The Virus Isn’t Done Yet – What You Need To Know About The Delta Variant And Others

By Catherine Lu
houstonpublicmedia.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. The virus isn't done with us yet. Just ask the folks from Clear Creek Community Church. They had over 100 cases...

Wilmington, NCWilmingtonBiz

WilmingtonBiz Talk: What To Know About The Delta Variant

Paul Kamitsuka, infectious disease physician at Wilmington Health and chief epidemiologist at NHRMC, joined BizTalk on Thursday to talk about the COVID-19 delta variant. Until recently, cases and hospitalizations have been dropping locally and still remain lower than last year’s waves. Some parts of the country, however, are beginning to see spikes because of the delta variant, which is now the dominant COVID strain in the U.S. and causing hospitalizations and deaths largely among those who have not received vaccine doses.
Public Healthwflx.com

5 things you need to know about the Delta variant

Viruses constantly mutate so they can continue to spread. The more a virus circulates through the population, the more it can change. The newest variant of COVID-19 is the Delta variant. Here are five things you need to know about the Delta variant. It is more contagious than other SARS-CoV-2...
HealthPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Anyone Else Wet the Toothbrush Before You Apply Toothpaste?

There are certain times in life that the most ridiculous questions just need to be asked, and hopefully answered. Here's where the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show steps in and tries to get the answers that we are all looking for....LOL! To you the question may seem ridiculous, but to me, it MATTERS!
MarketsStreet.Com

What You Need to Know about Ethereum 2.0

Cryptocurrency Ethereum is undergoing major upgrades to make it more scalable, secure, and sustainable. Recent concerns about network congestion, high pricing, and energy efficiency have led Ethereum's many technical teams to issue upgrades that warrant a new, distinct version of the cryptocurrency. Stacy Elliott, Senior Reporter for TheStreet's Crypto Investor...
Pharmaceuticalslocaldvm.com

Vaccines and variants: What you need to know

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all proving to prevent severe illnesses from COVID and protect from mutations like the delta variant. Marshall Vogt, the Division Epidemiologist and Co-lead of the Vaccine Unit for the Virginia Department of Health, tells WDVM what they know...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthoregonbusiness.com

Three Things Patients Should Know About Cataracts

Oregon Eye Specialists, PC and the American Academy of Ophthalmology share facts about the eye condition and the surgery used to treat it. Approximately 25 million Americans have cataracts, which causes cloudy, blurry or dim vision and often develops with advancing age. This month, Oregon Eye Specialists joins the American Academy of Ophthalmology in observing Cataract Awareness Month by sharing three things everyone should know about the condition and its treatment. As everyone grows older, the lenses of their eyes thicken and become cloudier. Eventually, they may find it more difficult to read street signs. Colors may seem dull. These symptoms may signal cataracts, which affect about 70 percent of people by age 75. Fortunately, cataracts can be corrected with surgery. Ophthalmologists, physicians who specialize in medical and surgical eye care, perform around three million cataract surgeries each year to restore vision to those patients. The following are facts people should know about the condition.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Forbes

Pfizer Shot Much Less Effective Against Delta, Israel Study Shows — Here’s What You Need To Know About Variants And Vaccines

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is significantly less effective at preventing infection with the Delta variant than previous strains of coronavirus, data from Israel’s health ministry suggests, the latest setback as countries around the world fight to contain the hyper-contagious form of Covid-19 driving outbreaks among children and young people. Key Facts.
Behind Viral VideosHypebae

Here's Why Everyone on TikTok Is Talking About the Skin Barrier

There are nearly 130,000 mentions of #skinbarrier on Instagram, over 44 million views of the hashtag on TikTok, and Google search terms related to the topic have increased 72 percent in the past year alone. But how and why has the skin barrier become the latest trending buzzword to take over our social media feeds? According to dermatologist Dr. Sonia Khorana, this has to do with changes in consumer behaviour in recent years. “We’ve seen lots of new resurfacing products launched onto the market that are advertised for daily use,” Dr. Khorana says. “I’ve seen clients use exfoliating acids twice daily, attempting at-home peels and microneedling. And a lot of people are now adding prescription retinoids to their routines on top of these,” she adds. “People want immediate results, but this level of exfoliation can be very damaging to skin.”
Public HealthNews4Jax.com

What you need to know about the Delta variant

The Delta variant, which is considered highly contagious, has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 here in the United States. According to the CDC, it now accounts for 51% of cases reported. “The Delta variant is a concern, similar to the other variants because it’s more transmissible and we’re trying...
Public HealthNewsday

What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant

The coronavirus' delta variant, as the more infectious mutation is known, has spread across the world and into every state in America, where in some places it's believed to make up as much as 80% of new cases. Here are some questions and answers about the variant. What makes the...

