Rob Schneider Directs, Stars In, and Produces a Live-Action/Animated Hybrid Comedy DADDY DAUGHTER TRIP
Rob Schneider has just wrapped a new family adventure comedy titled Daddy Daughter Trip, which he directed, starred in, and produced. The film is a live-action/animated hybrid that tells the story of “2nd grader (Miranda Scarlett Schneider) who dreams of a fun-filled spring break vacation her family can’t afford. Against the better judgment of her mom (Jackie Sandler) and with only coins in their pockets, her dreamer father (Rob Schneider) decides to take her on a spring break trip anyway. After a series of misfortunate adventures, their vacation is saved when the duo meet a couple of famous travel bloggers.”geektyrant.com
