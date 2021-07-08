Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rob Schneider Directs, Stars In, and Produces a Live-Action/Animated Hybrid Comedy DADDY DAUGHTER TRIP

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Schneider has just wrapped a new family adventure comedy titled Daddy Daughter Trip, which he directed, starred in, and produced. The film is a live-action/animated hybrid that tells the story of “2nd grader (Miranda Scarlett Schneider) who dreams of a fun-filled spring break vacation her family can’t afford. Against the better judgment of her mom (Jackie Sandler) and with only coins in their pockets, her dreamer father (Rob Schneider) decides to take her on a spring break trip anyway. After a series of misfortunate adventures, their vacation is saved when the duo meet a couple of famous travel bloggers.”

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Rob Schneider
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
John Cleese
Person
Jackie Sandler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Young Natasha is Played by a Famous Action Star's Daughter

Potential spoilers for Black Widow follow! Now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with premier access, you may have noticed a familiar face at the start of Marvel's Black Widow but been unable to place her. Though the movie as a whole is a prequel, at the start of Marvel Studios new film the clock gets turned back even further to a time when Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova were just children and living in America under deep cover. Playing the part of young Natasha? Actress Ever Anderson, the daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.
Dayton, OHdayton.com

Former SNL star Rob Schneider coming to Day Air Ballpark

After a successful first comedy show at the home of the Dayton Dragons, the second act is on its way. Rob Schneider, comedian, director, screenwriter, actor and “Saturday Night Live” veteran, will perform at Day Air Ballpark on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. “After the success of the first...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Rare Adam Sandler Movie Just Hit Netflix

Adam Sandler might not be Hollywood’s typical definition of a romantic lead, but it’s a subgenre he’s found plenty of success in over the years. Nobody can argue that he hasn’t generated better onscreen chemistry with anyone than he did with Drew Barrymore in The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended, which are regarded by a lot of his fans as three of his best ever movies.
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Victoria Justice To Star In New Comedy Movie With Joel McHale

Victoria Justice is set to star in another upcoming movie!. The 28-year-old actress and singer has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy film California King, according to Variety. Also joining the movie is Joel McHale, with previously announced stars Jimmy Tatro and Travis Bennett. “Ahhh! So excited for this...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix action comedy adds Pierce Brosnan to cast

Pierce Brosnan has joined the cast of The Out-Law, a new Netflix action comedy movie, Deadline reports. Brosnan joins Adam DeVine, who will play Owen, a straight-laced bank manager who's about to marry the love of his life. However, when his bank is held up by the Ghost Bandits, an infamous group of outlaws, in the week leading up to his wedding, he becomes convinced that his fiancee's parents who've just arrived in town are responsible – in other words, his in-laws are also out-laws. Tyler Spindel, who recently helmed the Happy Madison movies Father of the Year and The Wrong Missy, will direct the movie. Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the script.
Beaver Creek, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Rob Schneider plays “Would You Rather” and talks about upcoming show in Beaver Creek

You might know him as Deuce Bigalow, or the guy who yells, “you can do it!” But Rob Schneider has had a long, diverse career of making us laugh. The comedian, actor and former SNL castmember has co-starred, and made dozens of hilarious cameos, in classic comedies that still hold a place in our funny bones, before eventually moving on to starring roles that have solidified his presence as one of the premier comedians of our time.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

AT&T Center is San Antonio's newest comedy club with shows set by Andrew Dice Clay, Rob Schneider and Jim Breuer

The AT&T Center has long been the spot in town for top-tier comics like George Lopez who play arenas, but it now is going to be presenting those who play smaller spaces, too. Those acts will be able to play the Terrace Club, the restaurant on the arena’s suite level. Comedians also can do their sets outdoors in the Bud Light Courtyard, where Bert Kreischer played two sold-out shows in October. Or they may appear in the recently renovated H-E-B Fan Zone.
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandproud.com

Rob Schneider to perform at Sioux City Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Emmy-nominated actor and comedian will make a stop at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City. According to a release, Rob Schneider will perform two shows at the Anthem on December 3. Schneider is known for his work on “Saturday Night Live”...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Community and Victorious stars team up for new comedy movie

Community actor Joel McHale and Victoria Justice will appear opposite each other in the upcoming comedy flick California King. According to Variety, the film will mash together a tale of "friendship, mattresses and a kidnapping gone terribly wrong". It marks the feature-film directorial debut of Eli Stern, who also penned...
MoviesScreendaily

Blue Finch boards sales on Vince Vaughn comedy ‘North Hollywood’ (exclusive)

The UK’s Blue Finch Films has acquired international rights to Mikey Alfred’s coming-of-age comedy North Hollywood starring Vince Vaughn from US production company Illegal Civ. Blue Finch is selling the film at the ongoing Pre-Cannes Screenings. North Hollywood is Alfred’s directorial debut; he was a co-producer on Jonah Hill’s Mid90s,...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Following Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan Is Teaming With Pitch Perfect's Adam DeVine For Netflix Comedy

Pierce Brosnan is a man who knows his way around action, whether it’s from his four-movie tenure as James Bond or more recent flicks like The Foreigner and Final Score. Having recently wrapped work on Black Adam, his superhero movie debut, Brosnan is jumping back onto that familiar stomping ground. This time around though, the action will be melded with laughs in a Netflix movie that costars Pitch Perfect’s Adam DeVine.
ComicsAnime News Network

Comedian Kuro chan Guest Stars in I'm Standing on a Million Lives Anime Season 2

The second episode of the second season of the television anime of Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao's I'm Standing on a Million Lives (100-Man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru) manga (episode 14 of whole series) featured the guest voice Kuro chan of the Yasuka Dai Circus comedy trio. Kuro chan played the Game Master.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Amazon action comedy will star Kate Beckinsale, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci

Amazon has picked up new action comedy Jolt, starring Kate Beckinsale. Beckinsale plays Lindy, a bouncer with anger management issues that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest that gives her a shock back to reality every time she starts feeling murderous. When the man she's in love with is murdered, she sets out to find the killer and seek revenge – all while the police pursue her as the primary suspect.
Celebritiesbluzz.org

Rob Schneider is an anti-vaxxer, cites the 2nd Amendment

Rob Schneider Suggests Using Guns Against Potential of 3rd Vaccine https://t.co/peoOpa6tn8 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 10, 2021. Rob Schneider, who is mostly known for appearing in Adam Sandler movies, is trending on Twitter for being an anti-vaxxer and compare it to the 2nd Amendment for some reason. Just say no...

Comments / 0

Community Policy