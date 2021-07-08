Rob Schneider Directs, Stars In, and Produces a Live-Action/Animated Hybrid Comedy DADDY DAUGHTER TRIP

Pierce Brosnan has joined the cast of The Out-Law, a new Netflix action comedy movie, Deadline reports. Brosnan joins Adam DeVine, who will play Owen, a straight-laced bank manager who's about to marry the love of his life. However, when his bank is held up by the Ghost Bandits, an infamous group of outlaws, in the week leading up to his wedding, he becomes convinced that his fiancee's parents who've just arrived in town are responsible – in other words, his in-laws are also out-laws. Tyler Spindel, who recently helmed the Happy Madison movies Father of the Year and The Wrong Missy, will direct the movie. Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the script.