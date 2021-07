Sustainability is a central theme at Audi Hungaria: Keeping the environmental impact as low as possible and conserving natural resources are essential parts of our corporate philosophy. The company consistently strives for sustainable production in the spirit of the Audi Environmental Programme called “Mission:Zero”. The focus is on the main challenges for Audi Hungaria: decarbonisation, water use, resource efficiency and biodiversity. The aluminium recycling loop contributes greatly to the achievement of the objectives, and as part of it the company saves significant resources and further reduces its ecological footprint.