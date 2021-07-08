Shooting death of Olivette honor student reignites debate over marijuana legalization

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Olivette family is increasing the reward in hopes of getting answers and an arrest in their son’s murder. Investigators said Ethan Sandhu was found shot inside a car at 2:50 p.m. on June 1 near the intersection of North 22nd Street and University Street. Sandhu’s mother, Mary Kay Sandhu said her son had just graduated from Ladue High School days prior. She said he juggled school while working as a host at Olive + Oak restaurant in Webster Groves. Ethan Sandhu earned an academic and music scholarship to Webster University where he was planning to attend school this fall.