Environment

FORECAST: Rain falling now, but Tropical Storm Elsa is also on the horizon

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Bruce DePrest says the state is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 this evening. Here's his latest forecast.

#Elsa#Tropical Storm#Extreme Weather
Environment
Environment

Tuesday Morning Forecast: Heavy downpours could cause minor flooding

Some areas have already seen an estimated 3 inches of rain this morning and more is on the way. Today & Tonight: Rain has already started in many areas and will continue, on and off, for the rest of the day. Small pockets of heavy rain could produce a large amount of rain in a small amount of time. Some areas have already picked up a radar estimated 3 inches of rain. Street and poor drainage flooding is often a concern, but today even more so. Avoid typical flood problem spots and give yourself extra time to get where you need to go in case you need to take an alternate route. By the end of the day, most of the rain will subside, before then, expect scattered showers and storms on your evening commute as well. Temperatures today will max out in the low to mid 80s.

