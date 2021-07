Planting fruit in the home garden has grown in popularity recently and there are many reasons why. One of the best reasons is the health benefits associated with fresh fruit. And the fruit that is making a resurgence because of its health benefits is the pomegranate. The pomegranate, with the fig, are often considered some of the oldest cultivated fruits. Believed to be native to the Middle East, the pomegranate is an interesting fruit with an interesting history and has been grown here in South Carolina for centuries.