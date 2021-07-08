Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asbury Park, NJ

Photographer Captures Stunning Lightning Strikes In Asbury Park, New Jersey

By Jimmy G
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before showing you these incredible photos, I gotta give a special shoutout to Chris Spiegel. Chris is a local photographer who is incredibly talented and he's the reason for this awesome post! Make sure to check out Blur Revision Media Design - High-Quality photo prints, canvas prints, and panoramic prints of all sizes available for purchase. Blur Revision Media Design is available for hire for personal photoshoots, promotional shoots, live music shoots, events, and long-term/ongoing projects. Contact Chris on Facebook or Instagram today!

wobm.com

Comments / 0

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Asbury Park, NJ
Entertainment
City
Asbury Park, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Brick, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

This Local Brick Boy Is Born For Broadway…His Viral Video Guarantees You’ll Smile

I got to introduce The Nerds on stage at Brick Summerfest and they were so much fun BUT they weren't the only stars there! Sweet little Brayden Morgan of Brick is just 10 years old and he sang our National Anthem with such swag! You may know him from that viral video he did singing with his dad...it's pretty clear his star power is catching on and he couldn't be more grateful.
Eatontown, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Delicious Deals on National Hot Dog Day at the Jersey Shore

Today (7/21/21) is National Hot Dog Day and millions will celebrate with a delicious dog. So today give the burger a brake and have a delicious dog!. On this #nationalhotdogday one fantastic opportunity to enjoy a delicious dog is with our friends at Philly Pretzel Factory. The national chain is celebrating with what I’d best describe as a giant “pig in a blanket”. They are having “Pretzel Wrapped Hot Dogs” all day long and for only $1.
RestaurantsPosted by
92.7 WOBM

The 20 Dynamite New Jersey Diners that are Too Tasty Not to Try

Without question, New Jersey is the diner capital of the world. Listen to Matt Ryan weekday afternoons on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point app. Whether it's the perfect pork roll (or Taylor Ham in North Jersey) or the delectable disco fries that make the Garden State famous, all of these diners have their own unique personality and charm.
Holmdel, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Impressive Post COVID-19 Crowd Takes Over PNC Bank Arts Center In Holmdel, New Jersey

With a mix of living in other states and the COVID-19 pandemic, for the first time in over a decade, I experienced a concert at PNC Bank Arts Center. Before Sunday night, my last PNC show was with my parents in 2007, we saw The Allman Brothers Band & Bob Weir from the Grateful Dead. On Sunday night, I saw country music superstar Luke Bryan. As you can tell I enjoy all genres of music but more importantly, it felt amazing to be back at one of New Jersey's best concert venues.
Ocean City, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Whoa! Local Teenager Pilot Makes Stunning Emergency Landing On Ninth Street Bridge In Ocean City, New Jersey

WTH?!?! Your don't see this everyday! An 18 year old pilot named Landon Lucas was flying for Paramount Air Service when he started experiencing engine trouble. Now think back to when you were 18...if you were him, would you be freaking out and crying for your your mom? I know I would. This impressive kid had the skills to pull a Sully and he's not even 20.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Booze Bags! Are People At The Jersey Shore Drinking Too Much?

The last couple of Saturdays, after my Asbury Park Boardwalk broadcasts, I have been hosting two-hour events at Bar Anticipation. 94.3 The Point is there every Saturday in the summer from 4-6 pm sponsored by our great friends at Miller Lite! I love hosting events at Bar-A, it's the perfect start to an exciting Saturday night. We are always playing connect four, handing out awesome Miller Lite swag, and having lots of laughs with our listeners. You should definitely stop by one Saturday before the summer comes to an end!
TV SeriesPosted by
92.7 WOBM

10 great sitcoms featuring New Jersey actors

If you're a fan of sitcoms like I am, you've got to be watching History Of the Sitcom on CNN. Among the many personalities who comment on the shows is our own Bob Lesczcak, better known as Bob O'Brien who along with writing several books on the genre does weekends on New Jersey 101.5.
LifestylePosted by
92.7 WOBM

Coaster woes continue at Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure continues to have issues with some of thier most popular roller coasters. Separate incidents caused the shutdown of The Joker and Nitro coasters this week. Both rides have been inspected, and are back in operation as of this morning. NJ.com reports a young boy suffered a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy