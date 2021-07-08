Cancel
Group Healthcare Committee Meeting of 07/15/21

The City of Sparks Group Healthcare Committee meeting for Thursday, July 15, 2021 will be held at 8:30am at 431 Prater Way, in the downstairs training room. If you are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, please wear a face mask to attend the meeting.

The City of Sparks Group Healthcare Committee agenda and supporting documents can be obtained by clicking the link.

You can participate in Public Comment:

  1. In person at the meeting.
  2. By emailing us at hrstaff@cityofsparks.us no later than 3:00 p.m. on July 14, 2021. In the subject line of your email, type “PUBLIC COMMENT”, the title of the meeting, and the agenda item number you wish to address, if applicable. Emailed public comment will be entered into the record but will not be read aloud during the meeting.

