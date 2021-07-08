Ohio Senator explains Twitter post with photos of Jan. 6th aftermath

It's been six months since the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown recently shared new photos of the carnage on Twitter. "I slept in my office after the attack on the Capitol," Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said. "I thought that was safer frankly than walking 20 minutes home and the when I woke up the next morning, I walked around the area around my office. They did not break into my office, they broke into the office upstairs which is actually my new office. They used an American flagpole to smash windows."