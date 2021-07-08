Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Senator explains Twitter post with photos of Jan. 6th aftermath

By Derek Steyer
WFMJ.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been six months since the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown recently shared new photos of the carnage on Twitter. "I slept in my office after the attack on the Capitol," Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said. "I thought that was safer frankly than walking 20 minutes home and the when I woke up the next morning, I walked around the area around my office. They did not break into my office, they broke into the office upstairs which is actually my new office. They used an American flagpole to smash windows."

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 10

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Republicans#Democrats#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Senate
Related
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...

Comments / 10

Community Policy