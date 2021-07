Reflecting on the past 18 months and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps we can learn something by imagining a more resilient world and asking how we might have responded more effectively. Let's start by acknowledging we will never drive the risk of a pandemic to zero. There will always be new pathogens that evolve unexpectedly to threaten human health. But we can certainly build better defensive systems for responding to new diseases, and we don't need breakthrough technologies for that. We do need thoughtful investments and better coordination across basic and applied research, public policy, and medical delivery.