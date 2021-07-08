Interview: From Bars To Bitcoin With Justin The Bitcoin Vegan
Watch This Episode On YouTube. On this episode of the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast," CK sits down with Justin the Bitcoin Vegan. Justin is a leader of the Black Bitcoin Billionaires Podcast, an author and a Bitcoin educator. In this podcast CK explores Justin’s past and how he overcame growing up in poverty and going to prison, and how that turned into rising up as an entrepreneur with the ability to own his own future and build wealth by discovering Bitcoin. We have all heard the mantra that “Bitcoin changes you.” Justin is a perfect example of this as his life was drastically improved after learning about Bitcoin.bitcoinmagazine.com
