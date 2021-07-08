Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees can’t finish sweep as bats go quiet in loss to Mariners

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQvVU_0arUpiAn00

It had been a richly productive series for Luke Voit, up until the moment that his right hand absorbed the impact of a 96 mph fastball on Thursday. As the slugger ambled toward first base, he couldn’t have imagined that he’d represent the Yankees’ final baserunner against Logan Gilbert.

Voit and Giancarlo Stanton were stranded aboard in the second inning, then the Yankees were handcuffed by the right-handed rookie, who retired the final 18 batters he faced. New York settled for two wins in the three-game series, leaving Seattle with a 4-0 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

After back-to-back games in which the Yankees put three runs on the board in the first inning, it was the Mariners’ turn to strike first. Kyle Seager hit a first-inning homer and Dylan Moore launched a two-run shot in the second inning off Jordan Montgomery, who permitted three runs and four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Montgomery walked two and struck out nine.

Stanton raked a 113 mph double to open the second inning against Gilbert, who buzzed Voit inside with the next pitch. After that, the 24-year-old was terrific, striking out eight without a walk in a 103-pitch gem. Mitch Haniger added a solo homer in the eighth inning off Wandy Peralta, giving Seattle a four-run lead.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Homer
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Yankees#Bats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBNew York Post

Yankees get good news about injured Corey Kluber, Luis Severino

Aaron Boone had good news to report on Saturday. Yes, really, good news remains possible for the Yankees in a season that seems headed to irrelevancy. Former AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber is making progress from a right shoulder strain and could throw a bullpen session by the end of next week. Meanwhile, Luis Severino will throw live batting practice on Sunday in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and a groin injury. The plan is for Severino to do that a second time before going on a rehabilitation assignment.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees fan destroyed by security after running on field in latest Bronx fiasco

There were more fan shenanigans in The Bronx on Tuesday, but at least this time it didn’t involve a ball being thrown at an opposing outfielder. During the top of the sixth inning against the Phillies, a Yankees fan raced onto the field to the delight of the crowd at the Stadium before being slammed down by a security guard and escorted off.
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

Looking For A Match In A Nelson Cruz Trade

As the Twins’ miserable season has continued, there’s been increasing talk of them operating as a deadline seller over the next three weeks. Nearly every contender will ask about Jose Berrios. There’s been speculation about the availability of Taylor Rogers. Josh Donaldson has been connected to the Mets. Michael Pineda is a pending free agent who could help quite a few rotations.
chatsports.com

Mariners Shut Out Yankees

SEATTLE (AP) — After two straight days of watching their starting pitcher get battered from the outset, the Seattle Mariners were thrilled to see a clean opening inning from rookie Logan Gilbert. Gilbert’s day only got better from there. “I went into it saying, if they hit it, they hit...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

The Yankees Can’t Afford To Give Up The Farm For A One-Game Playoff

The Yankees, and forgive me for a dose of reality, will make the playoffs as a Wild Card Team if they make it all. No, the future counts more. As a Yankees fan, do you, aside from your loyalty to the team, really believe this team will win the AL East, let alone as a team that has a chance to take it all the way to a season-ending World Championship, the only mark that matters to the Yankees’ franchise?
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees News, 7/8: Did Cashman strike gold with Locastro? Yanks survive in Mariners sweep

The injuries are beginning to pile up for the Yankees once again, as Brett Gardner has found himself in an everyday starting role. Clint Frazier is dealing with migraines and vertigo, which could keep them out for an extended period of time. With a lack of depth in the outfield, general manager Brian Cashman traded for Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro, who featured in the Yankees’ victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday evening.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees’ main deadline targets appear to be trio of outfielders

Here’s the sad truth for the Yankees: if a team’s entire trade deadline ethos can be determined by a seven-game stretch prior to the deadline, then they probably aren’t buyers. This Yankee team is a see-saw wrapped in an enigma-riding a roller coaster, and just when you’re out, they send...
MLBbuffalonynews.net

Luke Voit, Yankees try to complete sweep of Mariners

Luke Voit is starting to make up for lost time. And it couldn't come at a better time for the New York Yankees. Voit had a career-high five hits and drove in three runs in a 12-1 victory at Seattle on Tuesday and followed that with two more hits and an RBI on Wednesday night as the underachieving Yankees held on for a 5-4 win.
MLBarcamax.com

Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert stifles Yankees offense to avoid series sweep

If Logan Gilbert was nervous about facing the Yankees and their collection of massive sluggers, he didn’t show it. If Gilbert was apprehensive about giving up the hard contact and homers that his teammates endured in the previous two games of the series, he didn’t pitch like it. And if...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees News, 7/7: What’s going on with Aroldis Chapman? Yanks blast Mariners in win

The New York Yankees took on the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday evening at 10 PM, facing off against a familiar face, Justus Sheffield. Sheffield was sent to the Mariners in the Giancarlo Stanton trade, and unfortunately, he has been one of the most inefficient starting pitchers this season. Hosting a blasphemous 6.48 ERA, Sheffield was knocked out of the game after just 1.2 innings, picking up his eighth loss of the season.
MLBYES Network

Yankees continue series against Mariners, go for sweep in Seattle

Luke Voit is starting to make up for lost time. And it couldn't come at a better time for the New York Yankees. Voit had a career-high five hits and drove in three runs in a 12-1 victory at Seattle on Tuesday and followed that with two more hits and an RBI on Wednesday night as the Yankees held on for a 5-4 win.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Jordan Montgomery can’t seem to get any Yankees run support

For a fifth straight start, the Yankees didn’t score a run while Jordan Montgomery was on the mound. The Yankees have lost the last four of those outings, including Friday’s 4-0 defeat to the Red Sox in The Bronx, when Montgomery gave up three runs in six innings. Asked about...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Recap: Yankees fail the sweep again with shutout by the Mariners

After winning the first two games on the west coast against the Seattle Mariners this afternoon, the New York Yankees went for the sweep. The Yankees had Jordan Montgomery on the mound facing the Mariners Logan Gilbert. The Yankees hadn’t won a series since the Royals Series at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees were 3 for 7 when going for the sweep. The Yankees failed miserabley in this game only getting one hit in the shut out by the Mariners.
MLBPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Yankees-Red Sox game postponed amid New York’s developing COVID-19 scare, MLB releases statement

Thursday’s Yankees-Red Sox game has been postponed due to the Yankees’ developing COVID-19 situation, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Following positive COVID-19 tests within the New York Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing. Major League Baseball will continue to provide scheduling updates as available.
Posted by
NJ.com

Hapless Yankees 1-hit in 4-0 loss to Mariners | Rapid reaction

SEATTLE — Was Thursday afternoon at T-Mobile Park a back to reality day for the Yankees? Much of what has gone wrong for the Yankees this season played out in their 4-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners. In this one, the Yankees took not hitting to the extreme managing just...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

The Yankees look finished after loss to Red Sox

If Rex Ryan managed the 2021 Yankees, Friday might very well have become the “We’re obviously out of the playoffs” portion of our program. Only without them actually, eventually making the playoffs. Woof. This could be one hella ugly second half in The Bronx. It would help if the Yankees...

Comments / 0

Community Policy