AUD/USD risks a deeper pullback on a close below the 0.7400 mark, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for AUD to ‘trade sideways between 0.7450 and 0.7500’ was incorrect as it rose to 0.7488 before plummeting to 0.7412. The rapid drop appears to be running ahead of itself but there is scope for AUD to dip below the major support at 0.7400. In view of the oversold conditions, AUD is unlikely to able to maintain a foothold below this level (next support is at 0.7380). On the upside, a breach of 0.7465 (minor resistance is at 0.7445) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”