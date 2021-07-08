Patrick Beverley calls out fan who sent angry email to Adam Silver over Chris Paul incident

Over the last nine years, Damian Lillard has indoctrinated Trail Blazers fans into a concept of basketball excellence that has terraformed the minds of everyone in Portland, Oregon. He is exactly what every fanbase says they want in a franchise player: a leader of men, devoted to whichever place he plies his trade; a stunning clutch performer; and a guy who refuses to participate in the kind of flopping and histrionics that define the James Hardens of the world. Dame doesn’t do it like The Big Guys. He went to college for four years. He owns a Toyota dealership in town. He doesn’t even argue with referees all that much. Even when the Blazers lose, or Dame misses out on the All-Star team, Blazers fans double down: losing with Dame is better than willing with someone else. There is no true victory without honor, they say.