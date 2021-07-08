Cancel
Video Games

Uprising upset Outlaws, Reign roll in Summer Showdown qualifying

Birmingham Star
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final week of Summer Showdown qualifiers kicked off Thursday with a pair of sweeps as the Atlanta Reign and the Boston Uprising picked up wins. In a major upset, the Boston Uprising (6-5, 5 points) dominated the second-ranked team in the Western Region, the Houston Outlaws (9-2, 9 points), ina 3-0 sweep. Both teams came into this match with momentum and needing a win to lock in a spot in the Summer Showdown Knockout Round. The Outlaws were heavy favorites, especially since they looked like they had a firm grasp on the meta, but the Uprising used that against Houston to great effect.

