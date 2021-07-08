Uprising upset Outlaws, Reign roll in Summer Showdown qualifying

The London Spitfire Summer Showdown run will live or die by how this weekend goes. The season as a whole has been a rough one. At times even downright bleak. Yet hope is visible in the English skies once more. In the two games the Spitfire have played in the Summer Showdown they looked alive and ready to fight. Showing more tenacity and drive than has been present in almost any of their previous outings. The arrival of Sparkr to the main team has given them a serious shot of adrenaline. In particular, against the defending champion San Francisco Shock they were on the precipice of glory. Just one map away from their first win of 2021.