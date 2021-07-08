Uprising upset Outlaws, Reign roll in Summer Showdown qualifying
The final week of Summer Showdown qualifiers kicked off Thursday with a pair of sweeps as the Atlanta Reign and the Boston Uprising picked up wins. In a major upset, the Boston Uprising (6-5, 5 points) dominated the second-ranked team in the Western Region, the Houston Outlaws (9-2, 9 points), ina 3-0 sweep. Both teams came into this match with momentum and needing a win to lock in a spot in the Summer Showdown Knockout Round. The Outlaws were heavy favorites, especially since they looked like they had a firm grasp on the meta, but the Uprising used that against Houston to great effect.www.birminghamstar.com
Comments / 0