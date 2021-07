In a recent podcast episode with Stephan Livera, I made a claim that Bitcoin was the greatest charitable movement in history and that its “donors” were those who actively support Bitcoin on a daily basis through automated buying of Bitcoin, mining (“donors of last resort”), educating and promoting (i.e., “stacking stackers”) and generally making Bitcoin more useful and accessible to others (development and building products). Until a better meme comes along, I will refer to these people as “The DCA Army.”