Befitting a game out in the desert, Game 1 of the NBA Finals was a strange mirage. It seemed like the Bucks just couldn't hit their shots – but they actually hit 16 threes and shot a respectable 45 percent on the night. It seemed like the Bucks were within striking distance the whole game, just a shot away from making things truly exciting, but in the end, things never seemed uncomfortable for the Suns beyond the first quarter. It seemed like I saw Jeff Teague play ten minutes in an NBA Finals game and ... wait, that part was exactly as it appeared?!