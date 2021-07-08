GoodRx to Assist Gig Workers in Pharmaceutical Drug Discounting Deal With DoorDash

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italy’s Ermenegildo Zegna is going public and going to America. The century-old maker of pricey men’s suits said on Monday it will list in New York by merging with a blank-cheque company led by former UBS boss Sergio Ermotti and private equity group Investindustrial. It’s a U-turn for the family-owned company at a time when revenue has yet to fully recover from the pandemic. At an enterprise value of $3.2 billion, it at least looks more affordable than most luxury rivals.